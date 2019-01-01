DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.500
Quarterly Revenue
$108.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$108.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of DLH Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.
DLH Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) reporting earnings?
DLH Hldgs (DLHC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.09.
What were DLH Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:DLHC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $29.3M, which missed the estimate of $29.6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.