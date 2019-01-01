Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dolby Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 12.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $14.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 11.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dolby Laboratories's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.06
|0.56
|0.47
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|0.58
|0.71
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|362.22M
|299.95M
|278.79M
|294.29M
|Revenue Actual
|351.63M
|285.02M
|286.80M
|319.56M
Dolby Laboratories Questions & Answers
Dolby Laboratories (DLB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.65.
The Actual Revenue was $305.7M, which beat the estimate of $296.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.