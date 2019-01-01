Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Delek US Hldgs
Delek US Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) was reported by Raymond James on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting DK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.14% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) was provided by Raymond James, and Delek US Hldgs maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Delek US Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Delek US Hldgs was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Delek US Hldgs (DK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.00 to $32.00. The current price Delek US Hldgs (DK) is trading at is $29.59, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.