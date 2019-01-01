Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.580
Quarterly Revenue
$4.5B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.5B
Earnings History
Delek US Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) reporting earnings?
Delek US Hldgs (DK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.40, which missed the estimate of $0.03.
What were Delek US Hldgs’s (NYSE:DK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.2B, which beat the estimate of $1.1B.
