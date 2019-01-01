DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for DISH Network
DISH Network Questions & Answers
The latest price target for DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) was reported by Citigroup on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $34.00 expecting DISH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.47% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) was provided by Citigroup, and DISH Network maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of DISH Network, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for DISH Network was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest DISH Network (DISH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $46.00 to $34.00. The current price DISH Network (DISH) is trading at is $22.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
