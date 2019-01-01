Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$1.080
Quarterly Revenue
$19.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$19.2B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Walt Disney using advanced sorting and filters.
Walt Disney Questions & Answers
When is Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) reporting earnings?
Walt Disney (DIS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)?
The Actual EPS was $1.58, which beat the estimate of $1.56.
What were Walt Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $14.2B, which missed the estimate of $14.4B.
