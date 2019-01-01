ñol

Walt Disney
(NYSE:DIS)
109.33
3.72[3.52%]
At close: May 27
109.60
0.2700[0.25%]
After Hours: 7:59PM EDT
Day High/Low106.53 - 109.37
52 Week High/Low99.47 - 187.58
Open / Close106.89 / 109.32
Float / Outstanding1.8B / 1.8B
Vol / Avg.13.7M / 12.7M
Mkt Cap199.1B
P/E73.86
50d Avg. Price121.5
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.26
Total Float1.8B

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Walt Disney reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$1.080

Quarterly Revenue

$19.2B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$19.2B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Walt Disney using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Walt Disney Questions & Answers

Q
When is Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) reporting earnings?
A

Walt Disney (DIS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.58, which beat the estimate of $1.56.

Q
What were Walt Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $14.2B, which missed the estimate of $14.4B.

