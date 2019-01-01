DHI Group (NYSE:DHX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$34.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$34.3M
Earnings History
DHI Group Questions & Answers
When is DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) reporting earnings?
DHI Group (DHX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.06.
What were DHI Group’s (NYSE:DHX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $52.4M, which missed the estimate of $52.9M.
