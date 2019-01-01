Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Despegar.com
Despegar.com Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Despegar.com (NYSE: DESP) was reported by Citigroup on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting DESP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Despegar.com (NYSE: DESP) was provided by Citigroup, and Despegar.com upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Despegar.com, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Despegar.com was filed on January 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Despegar.com (DESP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Despegar.com (DESP) is trading at is $9.32, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
