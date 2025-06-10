Nvidia's Grace Hopper Platform Powers Europe's Fastest AI Supercomputer

Nvidia Corp NVDA on Tuesday announced that the JUPITER supercomputer, powered by the Nvidia Grace Hopper platform, is the fastest in Europe.

It delivers more than twice the speedup for high-performance computing and AI workloads compared with the next-fastest system.

Soon capable of running 1 quintillion FP64 operations per second, JUPITER is on track to be Europe’s first exascale supercomputer.

Also Read: Amazon Takes On Nvidia With Cheaper AI Supercomputers, Servers

The system enables faster simulation, training, and inference of the largest AI models, including climate modeling, quantum research, structural biology, computational engineering, and astrophysics.

Comprising nearly 24,000 Nvidia GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips and interconnected with the Nvidia Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking platform, JUPITER will likely reach over 90 exaflops of AI performance and is based on Eviden’s BullSequana XH3000 liquid-cooled architecture.

JUPITER also incorporates Nvidia’s full stack of software for optimized performance.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said, “In partnership with Jülich and Eviden, we’re building Europe’s most advanced AI supercomputer to enable the leading researchers, industries and institutions to expand human knowledge, accelerate breakthroughs and drive national advancement.”

JUPITER is owned by the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking and hosted by the Jülich Supercomputing Centre at the Forschungszentrum Jülich facility in Germany.

Supercomputers gained traction for their ability to tackle complex, computationally intensive tasks beyond conventional computers. They hold huge potential as tools for scientific research, artificial intelligence, and various industries.

In January 2025, President Donald Trump announced the $500 billion OpenAI, SoftBank SFTBF SFTBY, and Oracle Corp ORCL initiative when OpenAI said Stargate will expand to up to ten sites. Oracle controls the supercomputer being built in the Abilene data center.

Amongst recent significant supercomputer initiatives, Dell Technologies DELL and Nvidia to power DOE’s next-gen Doudna supercomputer for AI, physics, and molecular research at Berkeley Lab by 2026.

In January, Nvidia launched Digits, a desktop-sized personal AI supercomputer likely to be available in May 2025.

In May, Nvidia showcased Isaac GR00T N1.5 and Blackwell systems to power next-gen humanoid robots and physical AI.

Price Action: Nvidia stock is trading higher by 0.35% to $143.14 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Jack Hong via Shutterstock