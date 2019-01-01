Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 26
EPS
$1.840
Quarterly Revenue
$26.1B
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$22.2B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Dell Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
Dell Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) reporting earnings?
Dell Technologies (DELL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Dell Technologies’s (NYSE:DELL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $18.2B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
