Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Dime Community Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 1.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.83.
Revenue was up $25.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dime Community Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|0.79
|1.01
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|1.01
|0.94
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|93.02M
|93.49M
|101.51M
|87.52M
|Revenue Actual
|101.86M
|104.56M
|122.80M
|70.46M
