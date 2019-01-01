ñol

Dime Community Bancshares
(NASDAQ:DCOM)
31.77
1.40[4.61%]
At close: May 27
31.77
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low31.07 - 31.8
52 Week High/Low28.36 - 38.35
Open / Close31.07 / 31.77
Float / Outstanding27.6M / 39.2M
Vol / Avg.136K / 174.8K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E8.08
50d Avg. Price33.07
Div / Yield0.96/3.02%
Payout Ratio24.43
EPS0.82
Total Float27.6M

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Dime Community Bancshares reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

$0.820

Quarterly Revenue

$96.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$96.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dime Community Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 1.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.83.

Revenue was up $25.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dime Community Bancshares's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.86 0.79 1.01 0.59
EPS Actual 0.84 1.01 0.94 0.94
Revenue Estimate 93.02M 93.49M 101.51M 87.52M
Revenue Actual 101.86M 104.56M 122.80M 70.46M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Dime Community Bancshares using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Dime Community Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) reporting earnings?
A

Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Q
What were Dime Community Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:DCOM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $39.8M, which beat the estimate of $38.3M.

