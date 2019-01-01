Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares
Dime Community Bancshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) was reported by Stephens & Co. on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $34.50 expecting DCOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.59% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Dime Community Bancshares downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dime Community Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dime Community Bancshares was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $36.00 to $34.50. The current price Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) is trading at is $31.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
