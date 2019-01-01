Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.590
Quarterly Revenue
$3.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Digital Brands Group using advanced sorting and filters.
Digital Brands Group Questions & Answers
When is Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) reporting earnings?
Digital Brands Group (DBGI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI)?
The Actual EPS was $-4.55, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Digital Brands Group’s (NASDAQ:DBGI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $408.4K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
