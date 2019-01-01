Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$1.140
Quarterly Revenue
$1.4B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.4B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Darling Ingredients using advanced sorting and filters.
Darling Ingredients Questions & Answers
When is Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) reporting earnings?
Darling Ingredients (DAR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.11.
What were Darling Ingredients’s (NYSE:DAR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $896.3M, which beat the estimate of $879.6M.
