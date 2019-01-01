Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) was reported by Cowen & Co. on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $80.00 expecting DAR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.79% downside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Darling Ingredients initiated their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Darling Ingredients, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Darling Ingredients was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Darling Ingredients (DAR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $80.00. The current price Darling Ingredients (DAR) is trading at is $81.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
