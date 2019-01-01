Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) was reported by Mizuho on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.50 expecting DADA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 141.23% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) was provided by Mizuho, and Dada Nexus maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dada Nexus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dada Nexus was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dada Nexus (DADA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $16.50. The current price Dada Nexus (DADA) is trading at is $6.84, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
