CytRx Corp operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company in the healthcare sector of the United States. It is focused on the discovery, research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor. The company develops Aldoxorubicin, which is meant to cure soft tissue sarcoma, a kind of tumor.

CytRx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CytRx (CYTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CytRx (OTCQB: CYTR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CytRx's (CYTR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CytRx.

Q

What is the target price for CytRx (CYTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for CytRx (OTCQB: CYTR) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 23, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting CYTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 889.01% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CytRx (CYTR)?

A

The stock price for CytRx (OTCQB: CYTR) is $0.455 last updated Today at 3:37:19 PM.

Q

Does CytRx (CYTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CytRx.

Q

When is CytRx (OTCQB:CYTR) reporting earnings?

A

CytRx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CytRx (CYTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CytRx.

Q

What sector and industry does CytRx (CYTR) operate in?

A

CytRx is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.