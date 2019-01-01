CYREN Ltd provides information security solutions for protecting the web, email, and mobile transactions. It is a security as a service provider of cloud-based security technology solutions that mitigate cyber threats, advanced malware attacks, information leaks, legal liability, and productivity loss through the application of cyber intelligence. The firm's customers include OEM and service provider distribution partners and service providers. Its products and services are categorized in security as a service, cyber intelligence suite, and embedded threat intelligence services. The company derives its revenues from the sale of real-time cloud-based services.