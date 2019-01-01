QQQ
Range
3.14 - 3.15
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/969.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.11 - 8.04
Mkt Cap
71.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.47
Shares
22.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Celyad Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company, specialized in cell therapy. It develops technologies and treatments to treat severe diseases with poor prognosis. The company focuses on Immuno oncology, Cardiology, and Medical devices. Its main product candidates include CAR-T and C-Cure. The firm has CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 programs in pipeline. The company owns trademarks and service marks including CELYAD, C-CATH, C_CURE, CATH and C-CATHez and CARDIO 3 BIOSCIENCES. The firm has Cardiology and Immuno-oncology operating segments.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-09
REV

Celyad Oncology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Celyad Oncology (CYAD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ: CYAD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Celyad Oncology's (CYAD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Celyad Oncology (CYAD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ: CYAD) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting CYAD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 249.76% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Celyad Oncology (CYAD)?

A

The stock price for Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ: CYAD) is $3.145 last updated Today at 2:30:17 PM.

Q

Does Celyad Oncology (CYAD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Celyad Oncology.

Q

When is Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) reporting earnings?

A

Celyad Oncology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Celyad Oncology (CYAD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Celyad Oncology.

Q

What sector and industry does Celyad Oncology (CYAD) operate in?

A

Celyad Oncology is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.