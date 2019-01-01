Celyad Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company, specialized in cell therapy. It develops technologies and treatments to treat severe diseases with poor prognosis. The company focuses on Immuno oncology, Cardiology, and Medical devices. Its main product candidates include CAR-T and C-Cure. The firm has CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 programs in pipeline. The company owns trademarks and service marks including CELYAD, C-CATH, C_CURE, CATH and C-CATHez and CARDIO 3 BIOSCIENCES. The firm has Cardiology and Immuno-oncology operating segments.