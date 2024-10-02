This Salesforce Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom upgraded the rating for The Home Depot, Inc. HD from Accumulate to Buy and announced a $450 price target. Home Depot shares gained 1% to close at $409.05 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Northland Capital Markets analyst Nehal Chokshi upgraded Salesforce, Inc. CRM from Market Perform to Outperform and boosted the price target from $270 to $400. Salesforce shares fell 1% to close at $270.87 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari upgraded the rating for M&T Bank Corporation MTB from In-Line to Outperform and increased the price target from $187 to $210. M&T Bank shares fell 3% to close at $172.72 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst John Royall upgraded Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PARR from Neutral to Overweight, but slashed the price target from $36 to $30. Par Pacific shares fell 0.4% to close at $17.53 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Kelly Motta upgraded the rating for CVB Financial Corp. CVBF from Market Perform to Outperform and boosted the price target from $20 to $22. CVB Financial shares fell 2.4% to close at $17.39 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
