Range
1.79 - 1.88
Vol / Avg.
16.6K/70.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.99 - 2.67
Mkt Cap
133.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.88
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
71.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Consolidated Uranium Inc is an exploration company. The company has an interest in the Ben Lomond and Georgetown uranium projects in Australia, and the Mountain Lake uranium project in Nunavut, Canada. In addition, it owns the Mt. Roe gold project located in the Pilbara region and the Kuulu Gold Project in Nunavut.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Consolidated Uranium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Consolidated Uranium (CURUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Consolidated Uranium (OTCQB: CURUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Consolidated Uranium's (CURUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Consolidated Uranium.

Q

What is the target price for Consolidated Uranium (CURUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Consolidated Uranium

Q

Current Stock Price for Consolidated Uranium (CURUF)?

A

The stock price for Consolidated Uranium (OTCQB: CURUF) is $1.87 last updated Today at 4:46:11 PM.

Q

Does Consolidated Uranium (CURUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Consolidated Uranium.

Q

When is Consolidated Uranium (OTCQB:CURUF) reporting earnings?

A

Consolidated Uranium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Consolidated Uranium (CURUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Consolidated Uranium.

Q

What sector and industry does Consolidated Uranium (CURUF) operate in?

A

Consolidated Uranium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.