Nano-Cap CytomX Therapeutics Stock Surges On Heels Of Cancer Data Report

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.‘s CTMX share price was up 94.46% at last check on Monday.

The stock surged after the company reported interim Phase 1 data for its EpCAM PROBODY ADC candidate, CX-2051, in advanced, late-line colorectal cancer (CRC).

As of April 7, 25 advanced metastatic CRC patients were treated with CX-2051 across dose levels 1 through 5.

CX-2051 was administered on a once every three-week schedule (Q3W).

The 2.4 mg/kg and 4.8 mg/kg doses were single-patient dose escalation cohorts that were not anticipated to be therapeutically active.

At the 7.2 mg/kg, 8.6 mg/kg, and 10 mg/kg doses, 23 patients were treated, 18 of whom were efficacy evaluable, having had at least one post-baseline tumor assessment as of the data cutoff.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anixa Biosciences Receives Key US Patent Nod For Breast Cancer Vaccine Patent

28% of patients (5/18) achieved a confirmed partial overall response rate (ORR).

At the 10 mg/kg dose, 3 of 7 evaluable patients (43%) achieved confirmed partial responses.

The Disease Control Rate was 94% across the three dose groups (17/18).

Median progression-free survival was 5.8 months as of the data cutoff.

10 of 18 patients remained on study treatment as of the cutoff data.

CX-2051 was generally well-tolerated with manageable adverse events, with no observed dose-limiting toxicities.

Most treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were Grade 1 (mild) or Grade 2 (moderate) in severity.

The company has initiated dose expansions at 7.2 mg/kg, 8.6 mg/kg, and 10 mg/kg Q3W levels.

A total of 20 patients are expected to be enrolled at each dose level to inform the selection of the recommended phase 2 dose.

The company expects to report additional Phase 1 data from CX-2051 monotherapy for advanced late-line CRC by the first quarter of 2026, and plans to initiate a Phase 2 study in the first half of 2026.

CytomX also plans to initiate CX-2051 combination studies in earlier lines of CRC in 2026.

The company plans to evaluate CX-2051 in non-CRC, EpCAM-expressing tumor indications for potential Phase 1b study initiation in 2026.

On Monday, CytomX Therapeutics priced its underwritten offering of approximately 76.92 million shares at $1.30 per share, raising $100 million in gross proceeds.

The company said that focused clinical development priorities and cost reductions implemented in the first quarter of 2025 extended the company’s cash runway into the second quarter of 2026.

CytomX ended the quarter with $79.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.

Price Action: CTMX stock is up 86.5% at $1.73 at the last check on Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock