Why Gap Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of The Gap, Inc. GAP rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and beat its adjusted EPS and revenue estimates.

Gap reported quarterly earnings of 54 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 37 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $4.1 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.07 billion.

Gap shares jumped 18% to $22.98 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

SUNation Energy Inc . SUNE rose 86.3% to $0.33 in pre-market trading. SUNation Energy named James Brennan to fill the role of CFO, effective immediately, in addition to his role serving as COO.

. rose 86.3% to $0.33 in pre-market trading. SUNation Energy named James Brennan to fill the role of CFO, effective immediately, in addition to his role serving as COO. Plus Therapeutics, Inc . PSTV shares jumped 54.8% to $2.23 in pre-market trading. Plus Therapeutics shares jumped 311% on Thursday after the company was granted FDA orphan drug designation for Rhenium Obisbemeda in leptomeningeal metastases in patients with lung cancer.

. shares jumped 54.8% to $2.23 in pre-market trading. Plus Therapeutics shares jumped 311% on Thursday after the company was granted FDA orphan drug designation for Rhenium Obisbemeda in leptomeningeal metastases in patients with lung cancer. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc . CTMX gained 39% to $0.8580 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.

. gained 39% to $0.8580 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results. Farmmi, Inc . FAMI gained 37.5% to $0.3099 in pre-market trading.

. gained 37.5% to $0.3099 in pre-market trading. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc . GENK gained 25.7% to $6.40 in pre-market trading following a fourth-quarter revenue beat.

. gained 25.7% to $6.40 in pre-market trading following a fourth-quarter revenue beat. Phoenix Motor Inc . PEV gained 19.3% to $0.4060 in pre-market after the company projected 2024 revenue of $30M-$31M, up from $3M in 2023. The company set a 2025 revenue target of $40M-$50M.

. gained 19.3% to $0.4060 in pre-market after the company projected 2024 revenue of $30M-$31M, up from $3M in 2023. The company set a 2025 revenue target of $40M-$50M. Noodles & Company NDLS gained 11.6% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY25 guidance above estimates.

gained 11.6% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY25 guidance above estimates. Broadcom Inc. AVGO rose 10.9% to $199.00 as the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

rose 10.9% to $199.00 as the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. RIME shares climbed 9.6% to $2.1500 in pre-market trading after dipping around 8% on Thursday.

Losers

Intuitive Machines, Inc . LUNR shares fell 34.8% to $7.33 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Thursday.

. shares fell 34.8% to $7.33 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE dipped 19.9% to $14.39 in pre-market trading after the company issued second-quarter guidance below estimates.

dipped 19.9% to $14.39 in pre-market trading after the company issued second-quarter guidance below estimates. Cutera, Inc . CUTR declined 14.4% to $0.1000 in pre-market trading. Cutera recently announced it filed for Chapter 11.

. declined 14.4% to $0.1000 in pre-market trading. Cutera recently announced it filed for Chapter 11. Visionary Holdings Inc. GV shares fell 14.4% to $4.18 in pre-market trading after jumping 32% on Thursday.

shares fell 14.4% to $4.18 in pre-market trading after jumping 32% on Thursday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc . BBAI fell 13.7% to $3.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. fell 13.7% to $3.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results. Clarus Corporation CLAR shares tumbled 10.8% to $3.80 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly earnings.

shares tumbled 10.8% to $3.80 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly earnings. Samsara Inc. IOT fell 10% to $37.69 in today's pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results.

fell 10% to $37.69 in today's pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc RAPP fell 8.2% to $7.42 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Thursday.

fell 8.2% to $7.42 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Thursday. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR shares dipped 7% to $31.57 in pre-market trading after tumbling 19% on Thursday.

shares dipped 7% to $31.57 in pre-market trading after tumbling 19% on Thursday. Serve Robotics Inc. SERV fell 6.3% to $7.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and missed its adjusted EPS and revenue estimates.

