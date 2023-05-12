ñol


Hyatt Hotels To Rally Over 26%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2023 8:22 AM | 2 min read
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Enovis Corporation ENOV from $55 to $67. Wells Fargo analyst Vik Chopra upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Enovis shares rose 1.9% to $56.85 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson increased the price target for Crane Company CR from $90 to $92. DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville maintained a Buy rating. Crane shares dropped 1.8% to close at $74.62 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies raised the price target for Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP from $68 to $74. Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy maintained a Buy rating. Molson Coors Beverage shares rose 1.3% to $64.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse raised McKesson Corporation MCK price target from $430 to $450. Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Yong maintained an Outperform rating. McKesson shares rose 0.5% to $394.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush cut NICE Ltd. NICE price target from $250 to $230. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating. NICE shares rose 0.9% to $181.70 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities lowered the price target for SunPower Corporation SPWR from $15 to $13. B of A Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Neutral rating. SunPower shares rose 1% to $11.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Benchmark cut Caesarstone Ltd. CSTE price target from $8 to $7. Benchmark analyst Reuben Garner maintained a Buy rating. Caesarstone shares fell 5% to close at $4.6050 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised Hyatt Hotels Corporation H price target from $139 to $142. Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Trent maintained an Overweight rating. Hyatt Hotels shares fell 1.7% to close at $112.50 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James raised YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI price target from $45 to $48. Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained an Outperform rating. YETI shares rose 0.1% to $43.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aziyo Biologics, Inc. AZYO price target from $12 to $10. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brandon Folkes maintained an Overweight rating. Aziyo Biologics shares rose 5.3% to $2.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird cut RingCentral, Inc. RNG price target from $45 to $32. Baird analyst William Power maintained a Neutral rating. RingCentral shares rose 1.5% to $29.16 in pre-market trading.

