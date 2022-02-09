Caesarstone Clocks Q4 Revenue Growth Of 25%, Guides FY22 Revenue Above Consensus

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Caesarstone Ltd CSTE reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 25% year-over-year to $171.1 million, +24.2% on a constant currency basis, beating the consensus of $158.23 million.
- Sales growth was driven by improved demand across the majority of the company’s global footprint in addition to the contribution of the Omicron acquisition.
- Adjusted EPS was $0.01 down from $0.05 a year ago, missing the consensus of $0.06.
- The gross margin was 23.2% compared to 28.1% in the prior-year quarter, and the Adjusted gross margin was 23.3%, down 530 bps.
- Reduced gross margin reflects higher raw material prices, mainly polyester, and shipping price increases, partially offset by favorable product mix and selling price increases.
- The operating income was $3.34 million (-58.7% Y/Y), and the margin contracted by 396 bps to 1.9%.
- Adjusted EBITDA reduced to $11.54 million (-38.5% Y/Y), and margin contracted by 695 bps to 6.7%.
- Caesarstone generated cash from operating activities in FY21 of $20.97 million, compared to $47.62 million a year ago.
- It held cash and equivalents of $94.2 million and total debt to financial institutions of $12.5 million.
- FY22 Outlook: Caesarstone expects revenue of $710 million - $725 million, implying ~11% Y/Y growth at the midpoint, above the consensus of $697.56 million.
- Price Action: CSTE shares closed higher by 1.30% at $12.50 on Tuesday.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.