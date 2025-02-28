This CoStar Group Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh initiated coverage on Altimmune, Inc. ALT with a Market Perform rating. Altimmune shares closed at $6.42 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Craig-Hallum analyst Chase Knickerbocker initiated coverage on MediWound Ltd. MDWD with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $39. MediWound shares closed at $16.23 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Faiza Alwy initiated coverage on CoStar Group, Inc. CSGP with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $89. CoStar Group shares closed at $74.36 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $42. Summit Therapeutics shares closed at $18.49 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $48. Avalo Therapeutics shares closed at $6.60 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
