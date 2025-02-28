February 28, 2025 2:33 PM 1 min read

This CoStar Group Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh initiated coverage on Altimmune, Inc. ALT with a Market Perform rating. Altimmune shares closed at $6.42 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Craig-Hallum analyst Chase Knickerbocker initiated coverage on MediWound Ltd. MDWD with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $39. MediWound shares closed at $16.23 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Faiza Alwy initiated coverage on CoStar Group, Inc. CSGP with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $89. CoStar Group shares closed at $74.36 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $42. Summit Therapeutics shares closed at $18.49 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $48. Avalo Therapeutics shares closed at $6.60 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Read This Next:

ALT Logo
ALTAltimmune Inc
$6.38-0.62%
Overview
AVTX Logo
AVTXAvalo Therapeutics Inc
$7.006.06%
CSGP Logo
CSGPCoStar Group Inc
$75.141.05%
MDWD Logo
MDWDMediWound Ltd
$16.280.31%
SMMT Logo
SMMTSummit Therapeutics Inc
$19.867.38%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsInitiationMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasTop Initiations

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved