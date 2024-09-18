Casella Waste Systems, SES AI And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 50 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. CWST fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of Class A common stock.

Casella Waste Systems shares fell 3.3% to $103.21 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

XCHG Limited XCH shares dipped 15.3% to $9.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 34% on Tuesday.

shares dipped 15.3% to $9.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 34% on Tuesday. SES AI Corporation SES shares fell 6% to $0.9220 in pre-market trading. SES AI, on Tuesday, announced a collaboration with NVIDIA, Crusoe and Supermicro on AI for scientific initiative to accelerate material discovery in electric transportation.

shares fell 6% to $0.9220 in pre-market trading. SES AI, on Tuesday, announced a collaboration with NVIDIA, Crusoe and Supermicro on AI for scientific initiative to accelerate material discovery in electric transportation. Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG shares declined 4% to $0.83 in pre-market trading after jumping around 15% on Tuesday.

shares declined 4% to $0.83 in pre-market trading after jumping around 15% on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc . CRVS shares fell 3.6% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday. Ladenburg, on Monday, maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $12 to $21.

. shares fell 3.6% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday. Ladenburg, on Monday, maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $12 to $21. Medical Properties Trust, Inc . MPW shares fell 3.2% to $6.04 in pre-market trading.

. shares fell 3.2% to $6.04 in pre-market trading. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY shares fell 2.9% to $9.79 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 2.9% to $9.79 in pre-market trading. Sana Biotechnology Inc SANA shares declined 2.6% to $4.19 in pre-market trading.

