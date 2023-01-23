Insiders Buying Applied Digital And 2 Other Penny Stocks

The Dow Jones closed higher, snapping a three-session losing streak on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Clear Channel Outdoor

The Trade: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO 10% owner Ares Partners Holdco LLC bought a total of 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $1.36. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.36 million.

What's Happening: Clear Channel Outdoor is expected to release Q4 results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Clear Channel Outdoor is expected to release Q4 results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. What Clear Channel Outdoor Does: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies.

Creatd

The Trade : Creatd, Inc. CRTD Executive Chairman Jeremy Frommer acquired a total of 2,300 shares at an average price of $0.70. The insider spent around $1.61 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening: Creatd announced the launch of trader activist community, CEOBLOC.

: Creatd announced the launch of trader activist community, CEOBLOC. What Creatd Does: Creatd Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership. The company has three platforms, namely Creatd Labs, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Partners.

Applied Digital

The Trade : Applied Digital Corporation APLD CEO, Chairman Wes Cummins acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $2.40. To acquire these shares, it cost around $60 thousand.

What's Happening: Needham recently maintained Applied Digital with a Buy and lowered the price target from $5.5 to $3.7.

: Needham recently maintained Applied Digital with a Buy and lowered the price target from $5.5 to $3.7. What Applied Digital Does: Applied Blockchain Inc is an Ethereum and altcoin mining company.

