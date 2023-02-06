$4.8 Million Bet On This Industrial Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones dropped by over 100 points on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Creatd

The Trade: Creatd, Inc. CRTD Executive Chairman Jeremy Frommer bought a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $0.60. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.8 thousand.

Executive Chairman Jeremy Frommer bought a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $0.60. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.8 thousand. What's Happening: Global Tech Industries Group recently executed a binding Letter of Intent regarding the acquisition of Creatd.

Global Tech Industries Group recently executed a binding Letter of Intent regarding the acquisition of Creatd. What Creatd Does: Creatd Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership. The company has three platforms, namely Creatd Labs, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Partners.

Advanced Emissions Solutions

The Trade: Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. ADES Director Julian Alexander McIntyre acquired a total 1,203,650 shares at an average price of $4.00. The insider spent around $4.81 million to buy those shares.

: Director Julian Alexander McIntyre acquired a total 1,203,650 shares at an average price of $4.00. The insider spent around $4.81 million to buy those shares. What's Happening : Advanced Emissions Solns, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share.

: Advanced Emissions Solns, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share. What Advanced Emissions Solutions Does: Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc is a holding company that provides emissions solutions to customers in the coal-fired power generation, industrial boiler, and cement industries.

Augusta Gold

The Trade: Augusta Gold Corp. AUGG Director Daniel Earle acquired a total of 36,800 shares shares at an average price of $1.02. To acquire these shares, it cost around $37.54 thousand.

: Director Daniel Earle acquired a total of 36,800 shares shares at an average price of $1.02. To acquire these shares, it cost around $37.54 thousand. What's Happening : Augusta Gold, last month, entered into an agreement with Eight Capital.

: Augusta Gold, last month, entered into an agreement with Eight Capital. What Augusta Gold Does: Augusta Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties.

