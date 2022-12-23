KORE Group, SeaChange International And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones settled lower by more than 300 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

SeaChange International

The Trade: SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC 10% owner Karen Singer bought a total of 42,111 shares at an average price of $0.44. To acquire these shares, it cost around $18.53 thousand.

10% owner bought a total of 42,111 shares at an average price of $0.44. To acquire these shares, it cost around $18.53 thousand. What’s Happening: SeaChange International recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.07 per share.

SeaChange International recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.07 per share. What SeaChange International Does: SeaChange International Inc is a provider of multiscreen video solutions for television service providers, telecommunications companies, satellite operators, and media companies.

Muscle Maker

The Trade : Muscle Maker, Inc. GRIL Director Frost Malcolm B acquired a total of 6,579 shares at an average price of $0.76. The insider spent around $5 thousand to buy those shares.

: Director acquired a total of 6,579 shares at an average price of $0.76. The insider spent around $5 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Muscle Maker’s new subsidiary Sadot LLC generated $54.19 million in revenue for November, its first month of operation and management by AGGIA LLC FZ.

: Muscle Maker’s new subsidiary Sadot LLC generated $54.19 million in revenue for November, its first month of operation and management by AGGIA LLC FZ. What Muscle Maker Does: Muscle Maker Inc is engaged in the restaurant business.

KORE Group Holdings

The Trade : KORE Group Holdings, Inc. KORE EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec Jack William Kennedy Jr. acquired a total of 6,250 shares at an average price of $1.61. To acquire these shares, it cost around $10.09 thousand.

: EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec acquired a total of 6,250 shares at an average price of $1.61. To acquire these shares, it cost around $10.09 thousand. What’s Happening : Morgan Stanley recently maintained Kore Group Holdings with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $2.2 to $2.5.

: Morgan Stanley recently maintained Kore Group Holdings with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $2.2 to $2.5. What KORE Group Does: Kore Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of things (IoT) solutions and services. In addition to providing critical services to customers globally, it enables them to manage, deploy, and scale their IoT applications and use cases.



Creatd