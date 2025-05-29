These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Capri Holdings Following Q4 Results

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI reported mixed results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $4.90 loss, missing the Street view of 14 cents loss. Quarterly sales of $1.035 billion (down 15.4% year over year) outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $986.57 million. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 14.1%.

"While there is uncertainty around the impact of tariffs on the global economic environment, we remain focused on executing against our new strategic initiatives that are designed to return Capri Holdings to future growth," said chief executive officer John D. Idol.

"We are confident in our ability to grow Michael Kors to $4 billion in revenue and Jimmy Choo to $800 million over time while restoring operating margin to the double-digit range," Idol added.

Capri Holdings expects adjusted EPS for fiscal 2026 to range between $1.20 and $1.40, above the $1.06 analyst estimate. The company lowered its fiscal 2026 sales guidance to $3.30 billion–$3.40 billion, down from a prior outlook of $4.10 billion and below the $4.11 billion consensus.

For the first quarter, the company sees total revenue of approximately $765 million to $780 million versus the $959.91 million estimate. The firm projects earnings per share of approximately $0.10 to $0.15 versus the $0.10 estimate.

Capri Holdings shares jumped 2.1% to trade at $18.42 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Capri Holdings following earnings announcement.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Capri Holdings with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $17 to $20.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $19 to $18.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained Capri with a Neutral and raised the price target from $14 to $18.

