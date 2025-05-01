May 1, 2025 1:16 PM 2 min read

Dow Surges Over 300 Points; McDonald's Posts Weak Revenue

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 300 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.84% to 41,009.52 while the NASDAQ climbed 2.31% to 17,849.38. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.30% to 5,641.55.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares rose by 3.3% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, health care stocks dipped by 2%.

Top Headline

McDonald’s Corp MCD posted weaker-than-expected revenue for its first quarter.

The company reported first-quarter revenue decline of 3.4% year-on-year to $5.96 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Adjusted EPS of $2.67 beat the consensus estimate of $2.66.

Equities Trading UP
                       

  • CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM shares shot up 22% to $4.5650 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
  • Shares of Classover Holdings, Inc. KIDZgot a boost, surging 239% to $3.87 after the company announced it entered into an equity purchase facility agreement with Solana Strategies Holdings.
  • MediaAlpha, Inc. MAX shares were also up, gaining 20% to $10.09 following strong quarterly sales.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Organon & Co. OGN shares dropped 23% to $9.99 after the company reported first-quarter financial results and cut its quarterly dividend.
  • Shares of Arvinas, Inc. ARVN were down 28% to $6.92 after the company posted first-quarter results.
  • Confluent, Inc. CFLT was down, falling 16% to $20.01 following first-quarter results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $58.61 while gold traded down 2.9% at $3,224.10.

Silver traded down 0.6% to $32.640 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.9% to $4.6480.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.03%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.06%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 1.13%.

Economics

  • U.S. construction spending fell by 0.5% month-over-month to an annual rate of $2,196.1 billion in March.
  • The ISM manufacturing PMI declined to 48.7 in April compared to 49.0 in March, above market estimates of 48.
  • U.S. initial jobless claims increased by 18,000 to 241,000 in the week ending April 26, compared to market estimates of 224,000.

