Top 3 Tech Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q2

The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Pony AI Inc PONY

On April 3, Pony AI announced it has won a permit from Luxembourg's Ministry of Mobility and Public Works to begin Level 4 (L4) Robotaxi testing. Pony.ai established its first dedicated European research and testing hub in Luxembourg, making it the first autonomous vehicle company. The company's stock fell around 62% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $5.22.

RSI Value: 24

24 PONY Price Action: Shares of Pony AI fell 9.4% to close at $5.30 on Friday.

Commscope Holding Company Inc COMM

CommScope Holding will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 1, before the opening bell. The company's stock fell around 34% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.86.

RSI Value: 29.4

29.4 COMM Price Action: Shares of Commscope fell 2.3% to close at $3.36 on Friday.

VNET Group Inc – ADR VNET

On March 13, VNET Group announced the pricing of its $430 million convertible senior notes offering. The 2.50% notes, due in 2030, will be senior, unsecured obligations of the company. The company's stock fell around 52% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.42.

RSI Value: 28.1

28.1 VNET Price Action: Shares of VNET fell 2.3% to close at $5.54 on Friday.

