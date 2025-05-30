This PVH Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Needham analyst Tom Nikic initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear Company COLM with a Hold rating. Columbia Sportswear shares closed at $64.51 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Needham analyst Tom Nikic initiated coverage on PVH Corp . PVH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $115. PVH shares closed at $84.82 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Bill Peterson initiated coverage on Commercial Metals Compan y CMC with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $52. Commercial Metals shares closed at $47.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Michael Goldsmith initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group Inc . BRX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $29. Brixmor Property shares closed at $25.61 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Wells Fargo analyst Brandon Couillard initiated coverage on Bio-Techne Corporation TECH with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $59. Bio-Techne shares closed at $48.33 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

