This PVH Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

- Needham analyst Tom Nikic initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear Company COLM with a Hold rating. Columbia Sportswear shares closed at $64.51 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst Tom Nikic initiated coverage on PVH Corp. PVH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $115. PVH shares closed at $84.82 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Bill Peterson initiated coverage on Commercial Metals Company CMC with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $52. Commercial Metals shares closed at $47.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Michael Goldsmith initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group Inc. BRX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $29. Brixmor Property shares closed at $25.61 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Brandon Couillard initiated coverage on Bio-Techne Corporation TECH with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $59. Bio-Techne shares closed at $48.33 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
