Range
4.17 - 4.26
Vol / Avg.
10.8K/135.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.81 - 6.31
Mkt Cap
503.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.19
P/E
6.42
EPS
1.03
Shares
121.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Global Cord Blood Corp provides cord blood banking services. The company provides cord blood processing and storage services for expectant parents interested in capturing the evolving medical treatments and technologies such as cord blood transplants.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.160
REV38.020M48.681M10.661M

Analyst Ratings

Global Cord Blood Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Cord Blood (CO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE: CO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Global Cord Blood's (CO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Global Cord Blood (CO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Global Cord Blood (NYSE: CO) was reported by on June 23, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Cord Blood (CO)?

A

The stock price for Global Cord Blood (NYSE: CO) is $4.1453 last updated Today at 3:38:54 PM.

Q

Does Global Cord Blood (CO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 20, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 27, 2018.

Q

When is Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) reporting earnings?

A

Global Cord Blood’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Global Cord Blood (CO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Cord Blood.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Cord Blood (CO) operate in?

A

Global Cord Blood is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.