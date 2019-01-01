QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.2
Shares
7.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cosco Capital Inc is a holding retail company based out of the Philippines that has operations in liquor distribution, commercial real estate, oil and minerals, and retail establishments. The majority of the company's revenue can be traced back to its grocery chain, which operates under subsidiary Puregold Price Club. The company's chain of grocery stores is complemented by membership-shopping club business and a wine and liquor distributor. Furthermore, the company is able to lease land, commercial buildings, and oil-storage facilities for customers and its own businesses. Cosco's oil and mineral subsidiaries engage in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Philippines.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cosco Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cosco Capital (COCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cosco Capital (OTCPK: COCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cosco Capital's (COCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cosco Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Cosco Capital (COCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cosco Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Cosco Capital (COCCF)?

A

The stock price for Cosco Capital (OTCPK: COCCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cosco Capital (COCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cosco Capital.

Q

When is Cosco Capital (OTCPK:COCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Cosco Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cosco Capital (COCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cosco Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Cosco Capital (COCCF) operate in?

A

Cosco Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.