Cosco Capital Inc is a holding retail company based out of the Philippines that has operations in liquor distribution, commercial real estate, oil and minerals, and retail establishments. The majority of the company's revenue can be traced back to its grocery chain, which operates under subsidiary Puregold Price Club. The company's chain of grocery stores is complemented by membership-shopping club business and a wine and liquor distributor. Furthermore, the company is able to lease land, commercial buildings, and oil-storage facilities for customers and its own businesses. Cosco's oil and mineral subsidiaries engage in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Philippines.