QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Coastal Carribean Oil & Minerals Ltd is a part of the energy sector. The company's principal business comprises of exploration for oil and gas reserves. It acquires exploration projects with potential for providing long-term drilling inventories. The company functions through its wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal Petroleum. It also has drilled an exploratory gas well on Valley County.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Coastal Carribean Oil Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coastal Carribean Oil (COCBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coastal Carribean Oil (OTCEM: COCBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coastal Carribean Oil's (COCBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coastal Carribean Oil.

Q

What is the target price for Coastal Carribean Oil (COCBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coastal Carribean Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for Coastal Carribean Oil (COCBF)?

A

The stock price for Coastal Carribean Oil (OTCEM: COCBF) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 17:23:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coastal Carribean Oil (COCBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coastal Carribean Oil.

Q

When is Coastal Carribean Oil (OTCEM:COCBF) reporting earnings?

A

Coastal Carribean Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coastal Carribean Oil (COCBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coastal Carribean Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Coastal Carribean Oil (COCBF) operate in?

A

Coastal Carribean Oil is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.