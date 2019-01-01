Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company operates in two segments: Wireless telecommunications network system equipment & services and Operator telecommunication services. Its solutions include Antenna Site, In-Vehicle Broadband, Indoor Coverage Enhancement, Large Venue Coverage, LTE Upgrade, Railway/Tunnel Coverage, Wireless Backhaul, and Small Cell. It serves various industries such as airports, Education, Government and Public, Hospitality, Stadium, Transportation, and others. The company generates maximum revenue from the Wireless telecommunications network system equipment & services segment. Its geographical segments are Mainland China, Other countries/areas in the Asia Pacific, Americas, European Union, Middle East, and Other countries.