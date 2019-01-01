QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
524.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
2.8B
Outstanding
Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company operates in two segments: Wireless telecommunications network system equipment & services and Operator telecommunication services. Its solutions include Antenna Site, In-Vehicle Broadband, Indoor Coverage Enhancement, Large Venue Coverage, LTE Upgrade, Railway/Tunnel Coverage, Wireless Backhaul, and Small Cell. It serves various industries such as airports, Education, Government and Public, Hospitality, Stadium, Transportation, and others. The company generates maximum revenue from the Wireless telecommunications network system equipment & services segment. Its geographical segments are Mainland China, Other countries/areas in the Asia Pacific, Americas, European Union, Middle East, and Other countries.

Analyst Ratings

Comba Telecom Sys Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Comba Telecom Sys Hldgs (COBJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Comba Telecom Sys Hldgs (OTCPK: COBJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Comba Telecom Sys Hldgs's (COBJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Comba Telecom Sys Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Comba Telecom Sys Hldgs (COBJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Comba Telecom Sys Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Comba Telecom Sys Hldgs (COBJF)?

A

The stock price for Comba Telecom Sys Hldgs (OTCPK: COBJF) is $0.19 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 14:57:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Comba Telecom Sys Hldgs (COBJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Comba Telecom Sys Hldgs.

Q

When is Comba Telecom Sys Hldgs (OTCPK:COBJF) reporting earnings?

A

Comba Telecom Sys Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Comba Telecom Sys Hldgs (COBJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Comba Telecom Sys Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Comba Telecom Sys Hldgs (COBJF) operate in?

A

Comba Telecom Sys Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.