CenterPoint Slips After Q1 Results Reflect Cost Pressures, Offset By Favorable Weather

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP shares are trading lower on Thursday after the company reported adjusted EPS of 53 cents, which aligns with the consensus

Adjusted EPS declined year-over-year (Y/Y), due to the recovery timing of interim capital mechanisms, which were not accessible during recent rate case proceedings, most of which have now been resolved.

Weather and usage were favorable and contributed 5 cents per share Y/Y, which was partly negated by impact of an increased financing costs (4 cents per share) and higher operating and maintenance expense (2 cents per share).

CenterPoint CEO Jason Wells noted that, in the latter half of 2025, the company will begin implementing its “System Resiliency Plan.”

“Houston also continues to be the economic engine driving Texas as we’ve seen requests for new connections grow by nearly 7GW or 20% since the end of January alone,” he added.

Outlook: CenterPoint increased its 10-year capital plan through 2030 to $48.5 billion (from $47.5 billion).

CenterPoint also updated its forecast for electric demand growth in its Houston Electric service territory, expecting nearly a 50% increase in load growth by 2031.

The company reaffirmed its 2025 non-GAAP EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.76 (vs. consensus of $1.75).

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF UTES and Professionally Managed Portfolios Otter Creek Focus Strategy ETF OCFS.

Price Action: CenterPoint’s share price dropped to $36.80 premarket at Thursday’s last check.

