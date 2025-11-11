Why Rocket Lab Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported financial results for the third quarter.

Rocket Lab reported third-quarter revenue of $155.05 million, beating the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. The end-to-end space company reported a third-quarter loss of three cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of 11 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Rocket Lab expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $170 million and $180 million versus estimates of $171.80 million. The company anticipates an adjusted EBITDA loss of $23 million to $29 million in the final quarter of the year.

Rocket Lab shares jumped 9.3% to $56.72 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:MSPR) gained 81% to $0.57 in pre-market trading after falling 15% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:CYCU) rose 36% to $3.59 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:ASBP) surged 35.1% to $0.21 in pre-market trading after dipping 36% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:KLTR) gained 27.8% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after posting better-than-expected third-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:IZM) surged 24.1% to $1.29 in pre-market trading after falling 25% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:GLTO) gained 21.7% to $21.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 248% on Monday. Galecto acquired Damora Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics for mutant calreticulin (mutCALR)-driven myeloproliferative neoplasms, including essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis.

(NASDAQ:HNRG) surged 19.4% to $23.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales results.

(NYSE:BBAI) gained 19.3% to $6.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

(NASDAQ:REAL) rose 17.3% to $13.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT) tumbled 34.9% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 90% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:VOR) declined 30.5% to $13.06 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of public offering of $100 million of common stock.

(NASDAQ:OM) fell 25.8% to $8.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

(NASDAQ:CMTL) fell 16.3% to $2.51 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results.

Laird Superfood Inc (NYSE:LSF) shares dipped 15.1% to $3.55 in pre-market trading after the company announced weak quarterly sales.

(NASDAQ:IPHA) fell 14.4% to $1.97 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Monday. Innate Pharma announced FDA clearance to proceed with TELLOMAK 3, a confirmatory Phase 3 trial of Lacutamab in CTCL.

(NASDAQ:SOND) fell 12.7% to $0.18 in pre-market trading. Sonder Holdings shares dipped 60% on Monday after the company announced it will wind down operations and file for Chapter 7 Liquidation after losing the Marriott licensing deal.

(NASDAQ:GEMI) dipped 9.7% to $15.20 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed third-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:CRWV) dipped 9.2% to $95.90 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:CENX) fell 6% to $30.37 in pre-market trading after posting weak quarterly earnings.

Now Read This:

