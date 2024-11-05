This Eaton Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Barclays analyst George Wang initiated coverage on Celestica Inc. CLS with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $91. Celestica shares closed at $72.32 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Tessa Romero initiated coverage on Upstream Bio, Inc. UPB with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $38. Upstream Bio shares closed at $25.15 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- William Blair analyst Margaret Kaczor initiated coverage on CeriBell, Inc. CBLL with an Outperform rating. CeriBell shares closed at $26.24 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage on CMS Energy Corporation CMS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $76. CMS Energy shares closed at $68.39 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein analyst Chad Dillard initiated coverage on Eaton Corporation plc ETN with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $382. Eaton shares closed at $331.13 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying ETN stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read More:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in