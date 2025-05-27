Goldman Turns Bullish On Cummins Amid Profit Shift And Quiet Data Center Play

Cummins Inc CMI is poised to benefit from structurally higher unit profitability in Power Systems and its pricing structure moving beyond datacenter, according to Goldman Sachs.

The Cummins Analyst: Analyst Jerry Revich upgraded the rating from Neutral to Buy.

The Cummins Thesis: Margins in the company's Power Systems segment have expanded from its historical range of 5%-10% to 15%-20%, "driven by a transition to value-based pricing, with capacity and product line expansion for large generators (including data centers) contributing," Revich said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Cummins' Power Systems segment is currently estimated to derive sales of $1.5 billion from data center, he added.

"Although data center investment is only 3% of U.S. private non-residential construction investment today, based on a range of growth outcomes, it could account for 5-10% of U.S. private non-residential construction investment in 2030," the analyst wrote.

Sleeper truck used inventory levels are down 30% year over year and OEMs have guided to production cuts, Revich further stated.

CMI Price Action: Shares of Cummins had risen by 2.92% to $326.49 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo: Shutterstock