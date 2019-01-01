China Oil And Gas Group Ltd and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in investment in natural gas and energy-related business. The business operations of the company include piped city gas business, pipeline design, and construction; transportation, distribution and sale of compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas; and development, production and sale of crude oil and gas and other upstream energy resources. The company operates through three segments: Sales and distribution of natural gas and other related products; Gas pipeline construction and connection and Exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. The majority of the company's revenue comes from Mainland China.