Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
China Oil And Gas Group Ltd and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in investment in natural gas and energy-related business. The business operations of the company include piped city gas business, pipeline design, and construction; transportation, distribution and sale of compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas; and development, production and sale of crude oil and gas and other upstream energy resources. The company operates through three segments: Sales and distribution of natural gas and other related products; Gas pipeline construction and connection and Exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. The majority of the company's revenue comes from Mainland China.

China Oil And Gas Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Oil And Gas Group (CLSZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Oil And Gas Group (OTCPK: CLSZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Oil And Gas Group's (CLSZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Oil And Gas Group.

Q

What is the target price for China Oil And Gas Group (CLSZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Oil And Gas Group

Q

Current Stock Price for China Oil And Gas Group (CLSZF)?

A

The stock price for China Oil And Gas Group (OTCPK: CLSZF) is $0.025 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 19:27:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Oil And Gas Group (CLSZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Oil And Gas Group.

Q

When is China Oil And Gas Group (OTCPK:CLSZF) reporting earnings?

A

China Oil And Gas Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Oil And Gas Group (CLSZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Oil And Gas Group.

Q

What sector and industry does China Oil And Gas Group (CLSZF) operate in?

A

China Oil And Gas Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.