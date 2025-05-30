May 30, 2025 11:47 AM 2 min read

Nasdaq Down 100 Points; Chicago PMI Dips In May

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling over 100 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.18% to 42,140.55 while the NASDAQ fell 0.57% to 19,066.89. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.34% to 5,892.19.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.9% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, energy stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

The Chicago PMI declined to 40.5 in May versus 44.6 in the previous month.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. GITS shares shot up 149% to $2.41.
  • Shares of Nuburu, Inc. BURU got a boost, surging 136% to $0.4735.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. BLRX shares were also up, gaining 79% to $6.95 after the company said updated results from the pilot phase of its CheMo4METPANC Phase 2 combination trial in pancreatic cancer indicated four of eleven patients remained progression free after more than one year.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises BWNB shares dropped 33% to $8.74.
  • Shares of Medicus Pharma Ltd. MDCX were down 32% to $2.4624.
  • CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. CLGN was down, falling 31% to $3.1201. CollPlant Biotechnologies announced a $3.6 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.2% to $60.24 while gold traded down 0.9% at $3,313.30.

Silver traded down 1% to $33.075 on Friday, while copper fell 0.4% to $4.6560.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.3%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.3% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.3% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 1.22%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 1.20%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.47% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.22%.

Economics

  • The University of Michigan consumer sentiment was revised higher to 52.2 in May versus a preliminary reading of 50.8.
  • The Chicago PMI declined to 40.5 in May versus 44.6 in the previous month.

