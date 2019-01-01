QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/33.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.8
Mkt Cap
17.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
115.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 1:59PM
Benzinga - Feb 23, 2021, 11:15AM
Christina Lake Cannabis Corp is a licensed producer of cannabis. The company cultivates cannabis using strains specifically developed for outdoor cultivation. It is a producer of high-quality, low-cost, sun-grown cannabis flower, oil cannabinoids and hemp-based extracts and derivatives, serving domestic and international markets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Christina Lake Cannabis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Christina Lake Cannabis (CLCFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Christina Lake Cannabis (OTCQB: CLCFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Christina Lake Cannabis's (CLCFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Christina Lake Cannabis.

Q

What is the target price for Christina Lake Cannabis (CLCFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Christina Lake Cannabis

Q

Current Stock Price for Christina Lake Cannabis (CLCFF)?

A

The stock price for Christina Lake Cannabis (OTCQB: CLCFF) is $0.151 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:22:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Christina Lake Cannabis (CLCFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Christina Lake Cannabis.

Q

When is Christina Lake Cannabis (OTCQB:CLCFF) reporting earnings?

A

Christina Lake Cannabis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Christina Lake Cannabis (CLCFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Christina Lake Cannabis.

Q

What sector and industry does Christina Lake Cannabis (CLCFF) operate in?

A

Christina Lake Cannabis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.