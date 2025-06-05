Procter & Gamble To Eliminate 7,000 Roles, Divest Brands In New Restructuring Strategy

Procter & Gamble Co. PG unveiled a sweeping overhaul on Thursday at the 2025 Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference. It outlined a strategy to simplify operations and sharpen its focus on core growth areas.

The move is part of a broader effort to boost efficiency and enhance long-term value for shareholders.

The restructuring plan includes cost-cutting initiatives and the elimination of up to 7,000 roles, primarily targeting non-manufacturing functions.

P&G anticipates taking pre-tax charges ranging between $1 billion and $1.6 billion over the next two fiscal years, with about 25% of those being non-cash charges tied to asset write-downs.

Procter & Gamble intends to streamline its portfolio by divesting underperforming brands and exiting select markets. It also plans to revamp its supply chain using automation and digital tools while reducing organizational layers to cut overhead and reinvest in brand development.

For the third quarter, the company’s organic revenue climbed 5%, driven mainly by pricing strategies. Net income grew 8% to $8.6 billion, while GAAP earnings per share reached $3.49. Core EPS rose 4% to $3.81, and free cash flow productivity remained above 100%.

P&G expects flat all-in sales and 2% organic growth for fiscal 2025. It lowered adjusted EPS guidance and forecasted $200 million in headwinds from commodities and forex. Dividend and buyback plans remain unchanged.

P&G also flagged external risks, including inflation, currency volatility, and global geopolitical issues. Yet the company expressed confidence in its long-term growth outlook, pointing to rising e-commerce demand, ongoing innovation in premium offerings, and increased exposure to developing markets.

Price Action: PG shares are trading lower by 0.15% to $165.70 premarket at the last check Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock