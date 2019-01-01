QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.32 - 19.58
Mkt Cap
22.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
27.36
EPS
0.1
Shares
1.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 11:52AM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 11:10AM
CKX Lands Inc is a Louisiana corporation organized to receive non-producing mineral royalties spun off by a southwest Louisiana bank. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company owns land and mineral interests and collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, surface leases for farming, the right of way and other uses, and timber sales. The company's oil and gas royalties are paid by the operators who own the wells and timber income is paid by the highest bidder for the timber.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CKX Lands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CKX Lands (CKX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CKX Lands (AMEX: CKX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CKX Lands's (CKX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CKX Lands.

Q

What is the target price for CKX Lands (CKX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CKX Lands

Q

Current Stock Price for CKX Lands (CKX)?

A

The stock price for CKX Lands (AMEX: CKX) is $11.4 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:59:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CKX Lands (CKX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 28, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 12, 2015.

Q

When is CKX Lands (AMEX:CKX) reporting earnings?

A

CKX Lands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CKX Lands (CKX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CKX Lands.

Q

What sector and industry does CKX Lands (CKX) operate in?

A

CKX Lands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.