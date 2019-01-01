CKX Lands Inc is a Louisiana corporation organized to receive non-producing mineral royalties spun off by a southwest Louisiana bank. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company owns land and mineral interests and collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, surface leases for farming, the right of way and other uses, and timber sales. The company's oil and gas royalties are paid by the operators who own the wells and timber income is paid by the highest bidder for the timber.