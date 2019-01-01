China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc is a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical products. The company's operating segments include Retail drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug wholesale, and Herb farming. Retail drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, TCM, dietary supplements, medical devices, and sundry items to retail customers. The online pharmacy segment sells drugs through third-party platforms such as Alibaba's Tmall, JD.com, and Amazon.com. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail drugstores segment.