QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.31 - 0.31
Vol / Avg.
4.8K/248.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 1.38
Mkt Cap
12.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.31
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
41.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:40AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 9:03AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc is a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical products. The company's operating segments include Retail drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug wholesale, and Herb farming. Retail drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, TCM, dietary supplements, medical devices, and sundry items to retail customers. The online pharmacy segment sells drugs through third-party platforms such as Alibaba's Tmall, JD.com, and Amazon.com. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail drugstores segment.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
H1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.010
REV78.484M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ: CJJD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Jo-Jo Drugstores's (CJJD) competitors?

A

Other companies in China Jo-Jo Drugstores’s space includes: 111 (NASDAQ:YI), Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL).

Q

What is the target price for China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Q

Current Stock Price for China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)?

A

The stock price for China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ: CJJD) is $0.3062 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Jo-Jo Drugstores.

Q

When is China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) reporting earnings?

A

China Jo-Jo Drugstores’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Jo-Jo Drugstores.

Q

What sector and industry does China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD) operate in?

A

China Jo-Jo Drugstores is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.