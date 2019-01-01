CI Financial is a diversified provider of wealth management products and services, primarily in the Canadian market. The company had CAD 146.6 billion in fund assets under management, and another CAD 173.8 billion in assets under advisement, at the end of September 2021, making it one of the largest nonbank affiliated asset managers in Canada. The company operates primarily through CI Global Asset Management, which offers a broad selection of investment funds, and CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners and CI Private Wealth, which provide financial advice primarily to high-net-worth individuals and families through their networks of financial advisors.