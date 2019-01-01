QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.89 - 16.97
Vol / Avg.
2.6K/73.9K
Div / Yield
0.56/3.34%
52 Wk
13.14 - 24.52
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
38.1
Open
16.97
P/E
11.42
EPS
0.22
Shares
197.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 7:26AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 10:06AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 6:57AM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 7:17AM
load more
CI Financial is a diversified provider of wealth management products and services, primarily in the Canadian market. The company had CAD 146.6 billion in fund assets under management, and another CAD 173.8 billion in assets under advisement, at the end of September 2021, making it one of the largest nonbank affiliated asset managers in Canada. The company operates primarily through CI Global Asset Management, which offers a broad selection of investment funds, and CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners and CI Private Wealth, which provide financial advice primarily to high-net-worth individuals and families through their networks of financial advisors.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.690
REV605.132M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CI Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CI Financial (CIXX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CI Financial's (CIXX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CI Financial.

Q

What is the target price for CI Financial (CIXX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CI Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for CI Financial (CIXX)?

A

The stock price for CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX) is $16.89 last updated Today at 2:31:11 PM.

Q

Does CI Financial (CIXX) pay a dividend?

A

The next CI Financial (CIXX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) reporting earnings?

A

CI Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is CI Financial (CIXX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CI Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does CI Financial (CIXX) operate in?

A

CI Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.