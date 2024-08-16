Applied Materials, H&R Block And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp . MSGE to report a quarterly loss at $2.27 per share on revenue of $271.32 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Madison Square Garden shares gained 3.5% to $40.00 in after-hours trading.

. to report a quarterly loss at $2.27 per share on revenue of $271.32 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Madison Square Garden shares gained 3.5% to $40.00 in after-hours trading. Applied Materials, Inc . AMAT reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company said it anticipates fourth-quarter revenue of $6.53 billion, plus or minus $400 million, versus estimates of $6.91 billion. The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $2 and $2.36 per share, versus estimates of $2.14 per share. Applied Materials shares fell 3.1% to $205.30 in the after-hours trading session.

. reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company said it anticipates fourth-quarter revenue of $6.53 billion, plus or minus $400 million, versus estimates of $6.91 billion. The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $2 and $2.36 per share, versus estimates of $2.14 per share. Applied Materials shares fell 3.1% to $205.30 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting CI&T Inc. CINT to post quarterly earnings at 6 cents per share on revenue of $99.03 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. CI&T shares rose 10.4% to $7.45 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

H&R Block, Inc . HRB reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and increased its quarterly dividend by 17%. H&R Block said it expects full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $3.69 billion to $3.75 billion versus estimates of $3.575 billion, per Benzinga Pro. The company sees full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.35 per share versus estimates of $4.30 per share. H&R Block shares jumped 10% to $63.23 in the after-hours trading session.

. reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and increased its quarterly dividend by 17%. H&R Block said it expects full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $3.69 billion to $3.75 billion versus estimates of $3.575 billion, per Benzinga Pro. The company sees full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.35 per share versus estimates of $4.30 per share. H&R Block shares jumped 10% to $63.23 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO to post quarterly earnings at 33 cents per share on revenue of $1.24 billion before the opening bell. Flowers Foods shares gained 1.5% to $22.99 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock