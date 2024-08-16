Applied Materials, H&R Block And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. MSGE to report a quarterly loss at $2.27 per share on revenue of $271.32 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Madison Square Garden shares gained 3.5% to $40.00 in after-hours trading.
- Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company said it anticipates fourth-quarter revenue of $6.53 billion, plus or minus $400 million, versus estimates of $6.91 billion. The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $2 and $2.36 per share, versus estimates of $2.14 per share. Applied Materials shares fell 3.1% to $205.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting CI&T Inc. CINT to post quarterly earnings at 6 cents per share on revenue of $99.03 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. CI&T shares rose 10.4% to $7.45 in after-hours trading.
- H&R Block, Inc. HRB reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and increased its quarterly dividend by 17%. H&R Block said it expects full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $3.69 billion to $3.75 billion versus estimates of $3.575 billion, per Benzinga Pro. The company sees full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.35 per share versus estimates of $4.30 per share. H&R Block shares jumped 10% to $63.23 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO to post quarterly earnings at 33 cents per share on revenue of $1.24 billion before the opening bell. Flowers Foods shares gained 1.5% to $22.99 in after-hours trading.
